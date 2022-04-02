The man who immortalized the line, "Ah, breaker one-nine, this here's the Rubber Duck," C.W. McCall is dead at age 93 after a lengthy battle with cancer, The Washington Post reports.
"Convoy" was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 during the CB-craze of the mid-1970s.
The former advertising salesman turned outlaw singers - whose real name is Bill Fries - later had a string of country hits up until 1978.
"Convoy" reached No. 1 for six weeks on the U.S. country charts. Its stay at No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts lasted one week.
It was revived earlier this year during the Trucker Convoy to Ottawa. McCall gave his permission for the song to be used at their rallies.
McCall is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rena Bonnema Fries; three children, four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.