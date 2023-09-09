It’s now smooth sailing along 2 1/2 kilometres of what used to be one of Summerland’s bumpiest roads.
Officials gathered this week to mark completion of the $5-million Giant’s Head Road reconstruction project.
Of primary focus was a 1 1/2-kilometre stretch between Harris and Gartrell roads, where a pair of aging water mains was replaced with new, separate pipes to allow separation of irrigation and drinking water.
Once that was done, the road base was widened and repaved, and separated, multi-used pathway was added alongside it.
New watermains were also installed under an additional one-kilometre section of Giant’s Head Road from Gartrell Road to Hillborn Street that was repaved, but not widened.
“The new road and multi-use pathway will provide a safer, smoother travelling experience for residents and visitors, and support both the agricultural and tourism economy,” said Mayor Doug Holmes in a press release.
“It will support new recreation routes like the Trail of the Okanagans, as well as long-standing events such as the Giant’s Head Run and Grandfondo.”
The release included a quote from Janice Liebe, president of the Trails of the Okanagans, who noted the new section of multi-use pathway “is key to providing a continuous trail though Summerland, linking residents to downtown for schools, shopping and recreation – and hopefully someday soon to Peachland and Penticton and beyond.”
Reconstruction work began in 2022 and was supposed to be completed by the end of October, but was shut down early due to unseasonably cold temperatures that spelled a premature end to paving. Crews returned and finished the job this summer.
The district is now eyeing 2024 to finish things off by completing upstream separation of the water lines. That’s expected to lift the total cost of the project to approximately $6.5 million.
It’s being funded entirely by borrowing that gained public assent through the alternate approval process in early 2022. It’s expected to cost the average Summerland property owner about $75 per year for 25 years through increased taxes and water rates.