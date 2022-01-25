Fifteen waste bins are set to be deployed at no cost to Penticton neighbourhoods looking to become more FireSmart.
The city is making the bins available for residents of the chosen neighbourhoods to dispose of fire fuels, like branches and grass, within 10 metres of homes and yards.
“With the continued dry summer seasons and prevalence of wildfires in our region, it’s important to do as much as possible to help protect our communities and that can begin with protecting our neighbourhoods,” said Brittany Seibert, the city’s FireSmart co-ordinator, in a press release.
Applications for bins can be obtained by emailing FireSmart@penticton.ca. Applications must include information about the fuels to be removed and proof that at least one neighbourhood resident has completed the FireSmart 101 online course.
Priority will be given to neighbourhoods within a designated wildfire urban interface area.