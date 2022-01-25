Team Canada

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe, a four-time Olympian and silver medalist in 2014, poses for a photo at Apex Mountain where the Beijing 2022 Canadian Olympic Mogul Team has spent the past six days. The team leaves from Vancouver for Beijing, Wednesday morning.

