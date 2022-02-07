Penticton MLA Dan Ashton will continue in his role as Opposition critic for municipal affairs under new BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon.
Falcon met with reporters Monday in Victoria, fresh off a weekend win in the Liberal leadership race.
The three sitting MLAs whom he beat were all handed new critic portfolios: Ellis Ross shifted to energy; Michael Lee bumped to Indigenous relations; and Renee Merrifield switched to environment.
The majority of critic roles were left unchanged, including Ashton’s, which he’s held since November 2020.
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick and former party leader Andrew Wilkinson were the only two MLAs who didn’t get critic assignments from the new leader.