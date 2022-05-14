To help address a chronic shortage of beds for people who require medical supervision while quitting alcohol or drugs, Interior Health is launching a new at-home detox service.
The program, which is expected to launch June 1, will see specially trained nurses stationed in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Kamloops, where they’ll be available seven days a week to monitor and assist clients as they withdraw from the substances to which they were addicted.
“Essentially, it will be a wrap-around model to support people withdrawing from substances outside of a facility,” explained Corinne Dolman, manager of substance user services for IH’s Mental Health and Substance Use Network.
“So, as long as they have a stable living environment and they don’t have a lot of complicating factors, they’ll got into an MHSU centre, they’ll meet with a nurse who will do an assessment, they’ll be connected to a physician through a virtual service that we’re setting up, they’ll be prescribed medications if required to help with the withdrawal management process, then they’ll have access to on-call nursing seven days a week if they have challenges or concerns.”
Dolman said the program will expand IH’s capacity to provide medically assisted detox far beyond the 10 publicly funded residential beds it currently operates at a facility in Kelowna that serves the entire Okanagan.
“What the literature shows is that often people don’t want to go into a facility and often they don’t need to, so this provides an additional option of getting that support in their own home,” added Dolman.
After completing detox, which typically takes five to 10 days, patients will then be steered towards long-term treatment and counselling.
“That’s part of the hope with this program in allowing people to stay in their community is that they can then be connected to other services in the community. Some people might choose to go to a facility-based treatment program, but there’s lots of community services that people can access as well. Intensive day treatment is a great option for some people, even substance-use counselling,” said Dolman.
“A big part of the role of the nurses will be to support people in connecting with those services.”
Dolman said alcohol and opioids are two of the most common substances for which addicts require medical supervision while going through withdrawal.
Funding for the program, which has been tested in other parts of the B.C., is coming from a $132-million commitment to substance-use care announced in the 2021 provincial budget. It builds on other measures IH has taken to improve addictions services, such as opening MHSU centres and expanding outreach work.
“It really is all about building a better system of care for substance abuse,” said Dolman. “It’s just kind of plugging along and trying to expand the services and provide better and different services for people.”
The Herald reached out for comment on the plan to seven different agencies in the Okanagan that provide addictions services but none responded.