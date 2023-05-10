Another former employee of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre claims she was pushed out as part of an effort to rid the organization of non-Indigenous employees – but this time with a twist.
Echo-Lynn Lyons filed her claim May 5 in small claims court in Penticton and is seeking the maximum $35,000 allowed.
Her claim came two months after three other former OFC workers filed their own lawsuits alleging they were forced to quit because, as Caucasians, they were made to feel unwelcome by the organization’s apparent newfound desire to be staffed entirely by Indigenous people.
Lyons, however, is an Indigenous person – but apparently doesn’t look it.
“The claimant, although of Indigenous origins whose grandmother was a residential school survivor, felt similarly targeted… based on her Caucasian appearance,” states the lawsuit.
Lyons worked for OFC for three years and made about $45,000 annually as a youth recreation co-ordinator before resigning Dec. 31, 2022.
“The claimant pleads she was constructively dismissed from her employment as the employer unilaterally changed the employment requirements of its employees and unilaterally and without notice ostracized those identified employees with an eye to replacing them with Indigenous employees,” states the lawsuit.
The three other lawsuits against OFC were filed in March.
First up was former OFC executive director Matthew “Chewy” Baran, who filed in B.C. Supreme Court.
Baran claims to be owed 18 months’ severance and a $50,000 bonus representing 1% of a $5-million grant he obtained for OFC.
Baran tendered his resignation in August 2022 and asserted a claim for constructive dismissal.
The other two lawsuits were filed by Crystal Boileau and her stepson, Dante Boileau, in small claims court, and both contain the same allegations of mistreatment based on their Caucasian heritage.
Crystal Boileau alleges she was employed as a family support worker earning $47,000 annually for about two years before resigning and asserting constructive dismissal on Nov. 15, 2022.
Dante Boileau claims he earned about $35,000 annually as a warehouse worker before being fired around Nov. 3, 2022.
All four of the claims point fingers squarely at Shauna Fox, who was hired as OFC’s new executive director in November 2022.
“It was very clear to the claimant,” states Lyons’ lawsuit, “that there was a desire to staff OFC with only Indigenous employees and the select few who were identified as being Caucasian, including the claimant, were treated demonstrably different with more negativity by Ms. Fox and she was much less accommodating to the few Caucasian employees that remained at OFC at that time.”
Fox didn’t respond to a request for comment on this article or others.