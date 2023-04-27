With health care, public safety, housing and the environment as top concerns, dozens of elected local government officials from around southern B.C. are gathering this week in Vernon for the Southern Interior Local Government Association annual general meeting and convention.
They’ll be debating a list of resolutions and taking them forward to the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in September, where they’ll be pushing to get the attention of the provincial government.
But not all issues are created equal.
Health-care related issues are impacting the entire region, said association president Aimee Grice, and residents want action.
“There is a major doctor shortage as well as a poison drug crisis that is plaguing our communities. Although these are provincial issues in scope, local government is the most accessible and therefor our residents look to us to take action,” said Grice, who is a member of Oliver’s town council.
“I could say the same for the crime issue, much of which is being driven by said drug crisis.”
Health-related resolutions include investment in mental health and substance abuse treatment sponsored by the City of Kelowna, primary care clinic funding sponsored by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, and resolving health care shortages in rural communities sponsored by the City of Merritt.
The latter resolution notes that a shortage of physicians and nurses means residents are struggling to access primary health care and rely on emergency departments for primary care services.
Public safety is addressed in the town of Barriere’s resolution asking the provincial government to improve highway safety by requiring semi-trucks to have dash cams to encourage driver accountability and safe driving practices.
Another resolution sponsored by the RDOS notes that volunteer fire departments are increasingly asked to attend motor vehicle accidents and need to be compensated for those services so that rural residents don’t bear the resulting tax load.
Grice says the list of 2023 resolutions fit into broad categories, but the overall theme is the need for more senior government funding, regardless of the issue.
“Many of these issues that were once or still are provincial responsibilities get downloaded to local government. As our revenue comes from property tax, we are often left with the difficult decision raise taxes,” said Grice. “Grants are sometimes available, but these are often oversubscribed and don’t cover ongoing operational costs that can carry on for years to come.”
With housing shortages affecting many B.C. cities and towns, the city of Revelstoke is bringing forward a resolution asking the province to create legislation requiring short-term rental platforms like AirBnB to receive local government approval before they can operate in a particular community. Legislation would provide enforcement mechanisms for cities to use against operators who break rules, to issue fines for non-compliance and allow unpaid fines to be added to property taxes.
With 37 local governments and regional districts as members, Grice said the resolution process is the association’s opportunity to try to influence provincial policy. This year’s list of 31 resolutions come from individual communities but are meant to be regional in nature.
“Generally speaking, issues that are at the top of mind for many communities will likely make it to the resolutions debate which is why we end up seeing themes,” she said, adding that debate surrounding the resolutions is the best part of the convention for her. “The debate can be lively and it’s an opportunity to take a deep dive into the issues that our neighbouring communities are facing,” she said.
Grice says she believes in the association’s efforts to lobby the provincial government, but sometimes it feels like a long road. “It can seem like an exercise in frustration when you see, in many examples, over 20 similar resolutions have been submitted to the province since 2005. It does lead you to wonder if the province is listening. We do need to keep trying, and for now this is the vehicle that we have,” she said.
An organization like SILGA can influence the province in other ways, said Grice. “Through the ongoing education of our members and advocacy on their behalf, we create a region of skilled local government officials. At UBCM, those officials meet directly with ministers to share their concerns and ideas. The association executive also meets with ministers as a large delegation and there is a strength in numbers which is not lost on those who we are meeting with.”