With spring now just a few days away, street sweeping has gotten underway in Penticton
Efforts are focused on priority roadways first, followed by secondary routes and finally residential roads. Sweeping operations start at 4 a.m. to enable the safe and efficient cleaning of all areas.
All roads are scheduled to be swept by the third week of June. Removal of sand from sidewalks and the cleaning of traffic islands and bridges will also commence, as will the sweeping of roads in rural areas.
With sweeping equipment and associated crews moving slowly down roadways and around corners, motorists are asked to exercise care and patience when passing.
Once the sweeping is done, contractors will be called in to freshen up road paint.