Page 1 photo

This photo appeared on Page 1 of The Herald's print edition of Tuesday, April 11, 2023. It was taken in Penticton at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

The Saunders family — siblings Bennett, 6, Naomie, 3 and Gemma, 1, visit the Easter Bunny at the Penticton Lakeside Resort’s annual Easter Brunch, Sunday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you