Penticton business leaders are adding their voices to a provincial chorus that’s raising concern about pending changes to the B.C. Workers Compensation Act they fear will cost employers hundreds of millions of dollars a year.
“This is the perfect illustration of how inflation happens,” said Michael Magnusson, executive director of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, in a press release.
“Government imposes a new cost on business to cover their own costs and financial shortfalls. Businesses generally respond by increasing their prices to cover these new costs, and as a result, the consumer’s purchasing power decreases.”
According to a separate release from the B.C. Chamber of Commerce, “In just four years, WorkSafeBC claims costs have skyrocketed by 90% or $1.5 billion, and an additional $136 million in administrative costs have been added. This is despite overall injuries having declined by 2.5% over the last decade.”
The release notes the chambers’ worry lies with Bill 41, which it estimates will cost employers $800 million, “though the government is not clear about the full cost impacts of the changes.”
Bill 41, which received second reading in the B.C. legislate last week, is a larger overhaul of the act and also includes new provisions that require enhanced accommodations for injured workers and imposes new duties on employers to help injured workers get back to work.