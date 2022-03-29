Deborah Sayese, canteen manager for Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51 conducts an auction for the club’s roof fund, part of Friday’s “Thank you front-line workers” celebration.
Elks thank our front-line workers
- Penticton Herald Staff
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
- South Okanagan ranks high on foodies list
- Council calls special public meeting for today
- Key Kaleden intersection to receive safety upgrade
- Bluewater Cannabis celebrates anniversary
- Extra weight reduces your quality and length of life
- Transgender sport in U.S. news cycle
- City reaches agreement with downtown association
- Brothers score win in ongoing legal feud
- Penticton loses an "angel"
Images
Videos
Latest News
- More RCMP sent to bolster international court war crimes investigation of Russia
- Broad rally led by tech lifts S&P/TSX composite and cushions blow to commodities
- B.C. manages cybersecurity risks posed by staff working from home: audit
- Independent committee finds racism, discrimination in Greater Toronto Hockey League
- Foo Fighters cancel all dates following drummer's death
- 'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar