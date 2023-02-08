Penticton is one sip closer to permanently allowing adults to consume alcohol at select parks and beaches.
At its meeting Tuesday, city council voted unanimously to authorize the program on an ongoing basis, rather than as a pilot project as it’s been run since inception in 2020 when there were public health restrictions on gatherings and indoor dining.
Other changes include expanding the areas where drinking is permitted, extending the operating hours from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., allowing booze year-round, rather than May-October as it stands now, and committing to enhanced maintenance by parks staff.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, told council the program has “full support” from bylaw services, the RCMP and fire department, and has been well-received by the broader community.
“The program has really strong branding, plays off the Love Local theme and differentiates Penticton from other Okanagan destinations,” said Laven.
“While there are some communities in the province that have similar programs, Penticton is the only Okanagan community currently doing this.”
Council renewed the program without comment.