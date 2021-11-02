In the face of rising inflation, the City of Penticton has unveiled a draft 2022 budget that contains a proposed 8.5% tax increase.
“This is really a starting point,” explained chief financial officer Jim Bauer on Tuesday as he presented a budget primer to city council.
Bauer said inflation accounts for 4.1% of the proposed increase, while efforts to improve community safety, such as hiring more RCMP and bylaw officers, contribute the other 4.4%.
Inflationary pressures, he explained, include employee wage hikes, a new RCMP contract and general increases in the costs of supplies and services.
“I think all of us, whether its personally or organizational-wise, are facing very significant pressure,” said Bauer, noting Canada’s consumer price index for inflation was running at 4.4% year-over-year in September.
Besides increased costs, the city is also dealing with what Bauer described as “sustained losses” due to the pandemic reducing the number of events at city-owned facilities like the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Bauer, who told council he hadn’t yet done the calculations to determine how an 8.5% increase would affect the average Penticton property owner, noted council could reduce the eventual tax hike by dipping into the $2.5 million it has left from a provincial COVID-19 restart grant.
The full draft budget is due to be released Nov. 8, followed by a two-week period of public consultation, before council sits for formal deliberations Nov. 22-23.