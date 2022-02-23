Barring another wave of COVID-19 or some other catastrophe, Penticton’s flagship festivals are due to return this summer after a two-year hiatus.
Organizers of the Penticton Elvis Festival and the Peach City Beach Cruise announced separately this week that both events are back on for the last weekend of June.
Appropriately enough, the Elvis event will be known as the Comeback Festival in a nod to the King of Rock and Roll’s own televised Comeback Special in 1968.
“It’s going to be fantastic – bigger than ever, for sure,” said Dave Martin, president of the Penticton Elvis Festival Society.
Pre-festival events are planned for Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23. The main Elvis tribute artist competition – split between amateurs and professionals – is set for Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, in Okanagan Lake Park.
Also on June 25, headliners Dean Z, Gordon Hendricks and Corny Rempel will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre, a change from past years when major concerts were staged inside the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Following the traditional Sunday morning gospel show in the park, finalists will perform at the SOEC, with the top professional earning a spot in the Ultimate Elvis Finals in Memphis.
Tickets are on sale now through the SOEC box office. Tickets purchased for the ill-fated 2021 edition will be honoured this year.
Martin said his team is planning around the current public health restrictions but hopes the rules will have been loosened by late June.
“We’re excited, fans are excited, it’s going to be a great year,” said Martin.
If those fans need a break from the Elvis action, they’ll be able to check out the upwards of 800 cars expected for the Peach City Beach Cruise, June 24-26.
“All of us missed the excitement that builds as we work towards creating a car show unlike any other. We’re happy to be back,” said president Wayne Wood in a press release.
Besides the main show of vehicles on Lakeshore Drive, the event will also feature cruises through downtown Penticton, a wine tour through Summerland and live entertainment in Gyro Park.
“In past years tourists would visit Penticton for the weekend of the car show even though they didn’t own show cars,” said Wood.
“The opportunity to walk by and admire as many as 800 cars of many different years, models and makes is an opportunity not to be missed.”
Following those two festivals, Rotary Ribfest returns July 1-3, but in a new location at Skaha Lake Park. Event chair Barb Hoolaeff said five rib trucks will participate