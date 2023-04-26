A 17-acre plot on the Osoyoos Indian Reserve is being eyed as a training ground for solar energy workers of the future.
The newly formed Okanagan Language and Sunshine Society has partnered with Jacob Kruger, a member of the Osoyoos band, to build a solar farm and training facility on his property.
“In tandem with the solar farm, we saw that there is an opportunity to build a training facility on-site to provide multiple real-life training opportunities for band members and other Indigenous men and women,” said Jeremy Dresner, one of the new society’s directors, in a press release.
“The facility could also be opened to school students from the surrounding South Okanagan communities, improving opportunities for growing relationships between all communities in one of the sunniest parts of Western Canada.”
Dresner, who works for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen as its energy and climate resilience supervisor, said the group has already received a small grant from Natural Resources Canada that is paying for some early consultation work.
“A building like this is unlikely to be used full-time as a training classroom, so we are looking at additional ways it can add value to community,” noted Kruger in the release.
“Language revitalization is extremely important right now, and we are excited to explore the idea of a recording studio for elders and music, a podcasting suite being a part of this building, and other flexible spaces for future uses.”
For more information, visit www.oklss.ca.
This article has been corrected. Jeremy Dresner is no longer employed by FortisBC.