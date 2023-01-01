Lisa Guderyan of Peachland had the New Year's baby early this morning.
"Eleanor Amelia" (name tentative) was born at Penticton Regional Hospital this morning at 1:40 a.m.
Baby Eleanor is the proud daughter of Steve and Lisa as well as big sisters Janet, 7 and Harley, 4.
The baby weighed six pounds, 14 ounces at birth.
Lisa, who in November was elected to the Central Okanagan School Board as Peachland's representative, said Eleanor will be attending her first school board meeting this coming week.
Eleanor was the first baby born in the Okanagan, but not in Interior Health.