Bzzzzzz! Efforts are underway to expand a regional mosquito control program to Naramata, Keremeos and Princeton.
The service is operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in all but those areas of its jurisdiction.
Expanding it requires public assent, which the RDOS is seeking through the alternate approval process, which is underway now through June 26.
Under the process, if more than 10% of eligible voters in the affected areas register opposition to the proposal, the RDOS must either send the matter to a full referendum or goes back to the drawing board.
The total number of eligible voters affected by the new program is 5,752, meaning 575 of them have to speak up in order to halt the project.
RDOS staff estimate the cost of expanding the service to be relatively small, with the owner of a $900,000 home in Naramata contributing about $5 annually.
For more information, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca or call 250-490-4145.