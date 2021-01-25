Mounties have arrested a man in connection with a trio of disturbing incidents last week near two Penticton schools.
Police say a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was allegedly seen by students touching his genitals while behind the wheel of his car outside KVR and Skaha Lake middle schools.
"We appreciate that the witnesses took the opportunity to immediately tell their teachers," Penticton RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck said in a press release.
“The seamless communication between the schools, school district and RCMP proved beneficial when information was relayed to police who were able to take decisive enforcement action.”
The suspect has been released on conditions while the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the matter who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.