Nominations are now open in the Kubota Community Hero contest.
The tractor company has partnered with the Canadian Hockey League for the fourth annual edition of the contest, which has honoured thousands of people who make a difference in their communities.
“In every community across Canada, there are heroes that don’t make headlines. They don’t get plaques or pictures with the mayor. Their job comes without glamour and their goal is not glory,” said Kubota vice-president Yannick Montagano in a press release.
“So, this year, in partnership with our friends at the CHL, we’re honoured to continue recognizing these heroes through our Community Hero contest.”
To nominate a community hero, visit www.kubota.ca/communityhero. The deadline is Oct. 24 and the winner will be announced in early December. The winner will be invited to the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in early 2022, plus get to select a charity to receive a $20,000 grant.