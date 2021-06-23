Oh, deer.
After several recent reports of aggressive deer in Penticton, the local government on Wednesday issued a reminder to the public to be wary of the animals during fawning season.
During fawning season, which typically runs from mid-May through June, a doe will often leave her fawn alone for hours at a time while she feeds, returning throughout the day to nurse. If you do find a fawn, be cautious and alert as you may have just come between a mother and her baby.
“If you encounter deer, give them a wide berth and keep pets on leash and under control. If a deer indicates it may attack you or your pet, avoid eye contact, speak softly and back away slowly. If there is a tree or other solid object nearby, try to get behind it. If you have bear spray, it can also be used on deer if they get too close,” explains the WildSafeBC website.
“If you are attacked by a deer, try to stay upright, cover your head with your arms and move to shelter. If you are concerned for your safety or have sighted deer in your neighborhood that are no longer afraid of people or pets please report them to the Conservation Officer Service by calling 1-877-952-7277.”
Despite frequent calls for a deer cull, city council in 2019 voted to carry on with the current hands-off approach to management of the urban deer population that favours public education over culls or relocation to reduce conflict between animals and people.