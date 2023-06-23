For the first time in a decade, Adam Fitzpatrick will compete at the Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival.
The three-day festival/competition starts today at Okanagan Lake Park beginning with opening ceremonies at 1 p.m. followed by competition at 1:30 p.m.
The Penticton-born Fitzpatrick first competed in the Penticton event in 2008 and won the amateur title in what was his first contest as an Elvis tribute artist. In 2013, he won Penticton’s professional title and advanced to Ultimate Elvis at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. where he placed second overall against ETAs from around the world.
He is singing third today (based on random draw) and will take to the stage around 1:45 p.m. where he’ll perform Trying to Get to You and Danny Boy. For Saturday, he’s drawn the 20th spot where he will perform It’s Impossible and Tomorrow Never Comes. Competition on Saturday begins at 9 a.m.
Other professionals in what’s been described as a competitive field include Anthony Joseph (Hamilton, Ont.), Brody Finlay (Australia), Casper Slee (Holland), Darrell Douglas (Kelowna), Darren Price (Kent, UK), Fred Steen (Chetwynd, B.C.), Jaedyn Pilon (Edmonton), Jonathan Hicks (Langley), Lee Alexander (London, UK) and Matt Cage (Belleville, Ont).
The non-professional field will include Alessandro Votta (Rome, Italy), Christopher Blaine (Winnipeg), Daniel Balan (Langley), Darryl Dudek (Kelowna), Dave Greene (Gimli, MB), Gordie McNeil (Fort Erie, Ont.), Jeff Marsh (St. Johns, Nfld.), Jeremy Santa Cruz (The Philippines), John Van Vlack, Robert Falls, Sylvio Fontaine (Whitewood, SK) and Tyler Wagner.
The sanctioned competition allows each ETA to perform four songs over the first two days. Songs and singing order are picked by random draw. From there, the field is whittled down (similar to a professional golf tournament) and the finalists compete on Sunday afternoon at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
The finals, as well as the headliner concert on Saturday with Corny Rempel, Jay Dupuis and Sylvain Leduc, have been sold out for weeks. However, those wishing to experience the spirit of Elvis have plenty of opportunities to attend the festival.
Today’s competition runs from 1:30 p.m. until around 5 p.m. and resumes Saturday from 9 a.m. until mid-afternoon. Wristbands are $35 for both days or $20 for a single day. Spectators need to bring their own lawn chair and are warned that the park has limited shade available. Dogs are not allowed in the park for insurance reasons. (Registered service dogs are permitted.)
The best event of the festival is Sunday morning with the gospel showcase beginning at 9 a.m. at Okanagan Lake Park. The cost is $5 with $3 per ticket being donated to local charities. The Lions Club will be on hand for a $6 pancake breakfast, beginning when the gates open at 7 a.m. Fans are advised there’s a strong possibility of this concert selling out.
Penticton is believed to be the first Elvis festival that featured the King’s gospel songs (most were recorded in the 1970s) on Sunday morning. It was originally promoted by James Ludvigson of Penticton. Many other festivals have since borrowed the idea, as has the Peach City Beach Cruise.
Keeping with tradition, the Penticton event has invited two special guests with ties to the real Elvis Presley — Linda Thompson and her brother Sam Thompson.
Linda, who began her acting career as one of the Hee Haw Honeys, was a girlfriend of Presley’s. She later gained fame as the wife of Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce) and record producer David Foster. As an actress, she guest starred on many popular TV shows of the 1970s and appeared in several films. A songwriter, she was nominated for an Academy Award and Grammy Award for I Have Nothing from The Bodyguard and also penned Drowning for the Backstreet Boys and Miracle for Celine Dion.
Sam Thompson provided security for Presley and travelled with him on road tours between 1973 and 1976. He was first introduced to Presley in 1972 by Linda. Presley had a keen interest in law enforcement and Sam was working with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at the time.
There’s been a spike in interest in Presley’s life and music over the past year. The 2022 rock biopic Elvis was a huge hit and was nominated for eight Academy Awards including best picture. Only days after attending the Golden Globe Awards where Austin Butler won best actor, Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie died suddenly at age 54.
To purchase tickets in advance visit: valleyfirsttix.ca. The gospel show is cash only at the gate.
Other special events this weekend include the Peach City Beach Cruise at Gyro Park and the Lake to Lake Powwow at the South Okanagan Events Centre.