Rents in Kelowna have jumped by more than 21% in the past year, says a company that posts rental listings and analyzes the data monthly.
Kelowna is still the fourth most expensive rental market in Canada, behind Vancouver, Toronto and Victoria, says Zumper.com.
That ranking has remained steady for the past few months.
In its May report, Zumper says the average one-bedroom unit rented for $1,800 in Kelowna.
That compares to $2,200 in Vancouver, $1,990 in Toronto and $1,830 in Victoria. Barrie, Ont., is fifth at $1,680.
Two-bedroom units go in Kelowna go for an average of $2,200 a month, compared to $3,140 in Vancouver, $2,550 in Toronto and $2,380 in Victoria. Barrie is fifth at $2,040.
Prices for one-bedroom units in Kelowna rose 5.3% in the last month and 21.6% in the past year, Zumper.com said. Two-bedroom units dropped 2.7% in the last month, but have risen 23.6% over the year.