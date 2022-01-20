Omicron shows no signs of letting up in the South Okanagan.
New data released Thursday indicates there were 350 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Penticton the week of Jan. 9-15, up from 306 the week prior.
Summerland recorded 81 new cases last week, up from 63, while Oliver-Osoyoos saw 83 new cases, up from 66.
To the north, Vernon notched 223 new cases last week, while the Central Okanagan recorded 836 new cases.
Meanwhile, Interior Health this week declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three seniors’ facilities in the South Okanagan.
Two of the outbreaks were declared Jan. 16 in the assisted and independent living units at Summerland Seniors Village and in the south unit of Westview Place in Penticton. The third outbreak was declared Jan. 18 at Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos.
Interior Health hasn’t revealed the case numbers attached to those outbreaks.