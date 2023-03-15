The local branch of the Grandmothers for Africa is preparing for its final fundraising lunch of the year.
The meal will be at Earl’s Restaurant, 1848 Main St. in Penticton, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31.
“Diners can order off the menu with a minimum donation of $10 to support the group’s work,” said organizers in a press release.
“To save a place, please call Julie at 604-469-1319. Come for the good food and friendly company and help the African grannies raise their grand children.”
Since 2006, Grandmothers for Africa in the South Okanagan has raised approximately $300,000 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation in its mission to find resources for the African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS.