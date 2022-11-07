Steeped in the history of local veterans, West Bench Elementary School is inviting the public to attend its Remembrance Day ceremony this Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., at Selby Park.
"West Bench Elementary is lucky to have tremendous support from our neighbours, and we are excited to once again come together as we honour our veterans and the unique history of our neighbourhood,” said Kristi Tatebe, chair of the West Bench parent advisory council, in a press release.
“This is one of many examples of our school as a hub for the community to come together here on the West Bench.”
The program includes a local piper, Chief Greg Gabriel of the Penticton Indian Band, recognition of Indigenous and local veterans, performances by students, and a presentation on the history of the West Bench as Indigenous and veterans’ lands.
In case of inclement weather, ceremonies will be held in the West Bench Elementary gymnasium. Follow the West Bench Community Forum page on Facebook for updates or look for signage on the day.