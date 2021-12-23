A made-in-Penticton movie that gives the region’s natural beauty a starring role is now available for viewing online – but it’s not cheap.
“Drinkwater” can be streamed via the Whistler Film Festival website for $17.
The movie, which was shot over a period of just 16 days in 2020 at iconic locations around Penticton, was produced by Suitcase Charlie Films, the president of which is Graham Fraser, who owns the Penticton Vees and is the former owner of Ironman Canada.
The film follows awkward teen Mike Drinkwater (Daniel Doheny, a Canadian actor best known for starring in “Adventures in Public School”) and his offbeat father Hank (Eric McCormack of “Will & Grace” fame), who spends more time trying not to get
“Drinkwater” is based on a short film called “A Change of Pace” that was written and shot by Fraser and his fiend, Mike Drinkwater, when they were in high school 40 years ago in Ontario.
According to a Dec. 3 review in The Georgia Straight, “’Drinkwater’ is not going to win best picture at the Oscars… but it will provide viewers with a couple of hours of solid entertainment and magnificent visuals.
“It also just might give the City of Penticton a much-needed boost to its tourism industry. All things considered, that's quite an accomplishment in the midst of a pandemic.”