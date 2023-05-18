United Way BC has teamed up with the City of Penticton to set up drop-off points for donations of menstrual products that will go those in need.
“Growing inflationary pressure has put that much more of a strain on people who menstruate to potentially decide between purchasing groceries or basic hygiene products,” said Jamie Lloyd-Smith, the city’s social development specialist, in a press release.
“Eliminating barriers to people who menstruate – including women, girls, nonbinary people and trans folk – is one way to advance health equity and eliminate poverty in our community.”
The Period Promise campaign is sponsored by Pacific Blue Cross in partnership with Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 1816 and runs May 16 to June 13 across B.C.
Local drop-off points are at city hall, the Penticton Community Centre and Penticton Public Library.