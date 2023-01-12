Thursday, Jan. 12
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen electronic public meeting to provide information and gather feedback on 2023-2027 five-year plan, 6-7 p.m., watch on the RDOS’ YouTube channel or join the audio conference toll free at 1-833-311-4101
• South Okanagan Loss Society, Life Transitions, Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, 996 Main Street, 1-3 p.m., a six-part support series for those who have had a loss from overdose, death by suicide or violence, free, for more information: solspenticton.com
• Thursday Night Jam Blues/Rock, Clancy’s Pub, 333 Martin Street, 7-11 p.m., hosted by Tres Bobos Band, 19 and over
• Carpet bowling, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
• Community Safety Resource Review with general manager of community services Anthony Haddad and researcher Carl Griffiths, online, 6:30 p.m., register at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/focus-on-safety
• Live music with Vincent DeCowans and Kansas Lee, Indian Flame on Main in Osoyoos, 7 p.m.
• “A Man Called Otto’and “Plane,” special sneak previews at Landmark Cinemas, for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• “Avatar: The Way of Water,” The Oliver Theatre, 7 p.m., final show Jan. 12
Friday, Jan. 13
• Be careful, today is Friday the 13th
• KIJHL junior hockey, Columbia Valley at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m.
• WiL, a folk artist from Qualicum Beach, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $32. For tickets: thedreamcafe.ca/events
• Fish and chips lunch, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; karaoke with Candie, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
• French conversations, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 2965 South Main St., 9:30 a.m., int./advanced line dancing, 1 p.m., dance featuring live music with Kyle Anderson, 7-9:30 p.m., $10 for the dance
• Friday night dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to local charity
• Now showing at Landmark Cinemas (Jan. 13-19): A Man Called Otto (PG, 126 minutes); The Whale (PG, 117 minutes); Plane (PG, 107 minutes); M3GAN (14A, 102 minutes); Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG, 103 minutes); Avatar: The Way of Water (PG, 192 minutes), for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcineams.com/showtimes/penticton
Saturday, Jan. 14
• BCHL junior A hockey, Cowichan Valley Capitals at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• KIJHL junior hockey, Summerland Steam at Princeton Posse, Princeton and District Arena, 7 p.m.; Columbia Valley at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 7:35 p.m.
• Thrash Wrestling presents Cold Blooded, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 7:30 p.m. featuring Slave, Braydon Goss, The Momentaker Jordie Taylor, $25 and $30 (VIP), visit: valleyfirsttix.com
• Live at the MET, Fedora (Giordano), Landmark Cinemas, 9:55 a.m. (161 minutes, Italian)
• Madeline Terbasket, Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., traditional storytelling, filmmaking, burlesque and drag, $15, recommended for ages 16 and over, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• WiL, a folk artist from Qualicum Beach, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $32. For tickets: thedreamcafe.ca/events
• Meat draw, Naramata Pub, 985 Robinson Ave., 2-6 p.m.
• Drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner; 5:30 p.m., music with Andy, 6:30 p.m., Penticton Elks Lodge
• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2-4 p.m., entertainment with Rollin’ Coal, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
• Chair dance, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., EZ line dancing, 11 a.m., monthly social dinner (Mexican), 5:30 p.m.
• Burgers and fries, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
• Jazz Vespers, St. Saviour’s Anglican Church, 150 Orchard Ave., 4 p.m., featuring Chris Manuel, Mel Zachary, Graham Walker, Larry Crawford, Debi Johnson, entrance by donation
• Skate With the Vees, Chute Lake Lodge, outdoor family event, 1-3 p.m.
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co., One Sharp Sax (jazz), 5-7 p.m.
• Breakfast, Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Pool league, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 12:30 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
• Professional development day, schools closed for the day
• Pub Dart League at various service clubs and pubs in Penticton, 6:30 p.m.
• Birds of a Feather, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 12:30 p.m., beginner ukulele, 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
• Penticton City Council meets, City Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view the agenda package or watch the meeting live: penticton.ca (agendas are posted online Friday by 2 p.m.)
• Slow mat yoga, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 11 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30-12:45 p.m., beginner ukulele, 3:15 p.m.
• Penticton Tune-Agers choir practices resume, Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street, 10 a.m., for more information contact Sarah at 778-622-0762
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen in-person budget meetings, Similkameen Recreation Centre, Keremeos, 3-4 p.m.; Hedley Community Hall, 6-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
• Opening night: Disney+ Broadway Musical Showcase, presented by Soundstage Productions, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 7 p.m., directed by Lynne Leydier, $50 plus tax and resort fee, purchase at: pentictonlakesideresort.com
• Juno-winning folk quartet The Fretless, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $30, For tickets: thedreamcafe.ca/ events
• Bridge lessons, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 1-3 p.m., ukulele, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, RDOS building on Martin Street, sessions begin at 9 a.m.
• Disney+ Broadway Musical Showcase, presented by Soundstage Productions, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 7 p.m., costumed by Kerry Younie, $50 plus tax and resort fee, purchase at: pentictonlakesideresort.com
• Thursday Night Jam Blues/Rock, Clancy’s Pub, 333 Martin Street, 7-11 p.m., hosted by Tres Bobos Band, ages 19 and over
• Spanish conversations, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., imp. Line dance, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Tune-Agers orchestra practices resume, Oasis United Church, 2964 Skaha Lake Road, 9:30 a.m., for more information contact Nick at 250-462-7052
• Cliff McIntyre Band, Indian Flame on Main in Osoyoos, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
• KIJHL junior hockey, Princeton Posse at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.
• BCHL 60th anniversary all-star weekend, top prospects onice combine, South Okanagan Events Centre, 10 a.m., community skate, 3 p.m., top prospects game, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m.
• Disney+ Broadway Musical Showcase, presented by Soundstage Productions, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 7 p.m., choreographed by Shawn Byfield, $50 plus tax and resort fee, purchase at: pentictonlakesideresort.com
• Fish and chips lunch, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; karaoke with Candie, 6:30 p.m.
• Chair stretch and strength, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, noon, Ted Talks, 1-2:30 p.m.
• Friday night dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to local charity
Saturday, Jan. 21
• Anthrax and Black Label Society, with special guests Exodus, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6:30 p.m., tickets start at $49 plus tax and service charges, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Closing night: Disney+ Broadway Musical Showcase, presented by Soundstage Productions, Penticton Lakeside Resort, shows at 1 and 7 p.m., directed by Lynne Leydier, $50 plus tax and resort fee, purchase tickets online at: pentictonlakesideresort.com
• SO_CO Sound Company, jazz, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca/events
• BCHL 60th anniversary all-star weekend, Penticton Outdoor Rink, girls hockey jamboree, 8:30 a.m., BCHL sponsorship game, 11:30 a.m., BCHL skills competition, 1 p.m., BCHL alumni and friends game, 2:30 p.m., BCHL all-star tournament, 4 p.m., community skate, 6:30 p.m.
• Burgers and fries, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• KIJHL junior hockey, Osoyoos Coyotes at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.
• January’s A Draw! Show, Venables Theatre, 2 p.m. (all ages show) and 7:30 p.m. (ages 16 and over), $10 and $25, featuring Ella Lamoureux, Toddy, Dora Knob, Sparkle and Rez Daddy, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Meat draw, Naramata Pub, 985 Robinson Ave., 2-6 p.m.
Help us rebuild our community calendar. If you are having an entertainment, sports event or public information session, email point-form details five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca. This is a free service offered by The Herald which runs in print on Thursdays.