Being banned from entering Russia is a badge of honour, Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative MP Tracy Gray says.
She was among more than 300 Canadians who were listed on the Russian federation’s foreign ministry website Tuesday as now being banned from entering Russia.
“I’m proud to be sanctioned and banned from entering Russia, and will take it as a badge of honour for standing up for freedom and peace,” Gray said on Twitter. “I will continue to stand up to Putin’s tyrannical invasion of Ukraine.”
Also banned from entering Russia is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, interim Conservative MP Candice Bergen, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and almost every other Canadian MP, according to the Canadian Press.
Some Canadian politicians not on the banned list released Tuesday were banned in 2014 for comments they made in opposition to Russia’s annexation of Crimea; for example, Chrystia Freeland, now deputy prime minister, and Andrew Scheer, a former Conservative leader.
Dan Albas, Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola is on the banned list, as is Mel Arnold, Conservative MP for North Okanagan Shuswap, and Richard Cannings, NDP MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
Referring to his second-highest placing on the alphabetized list of banned Canadians, Albas said on Twitter: “I am glad to see I am near the top of people banned from Russia.”
Arnold has not yet responded to his ban on entering Russia but he expressed his support for Ukraine after entering a rally in Vernon on Sunday. “Canadians have done so much but there is much more to be done as we witness Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Arnold wrote on his Facebook page.