Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance to locate Shannon August. She was last seen in the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, near the Canco Gas station in the Black Mountain area.
She was last seen wearing all black clothing, black shoes and had a black backpack. Shannon is described as a First Nations female, 5'1” tall with black hair.
If you are Shannon August, or have information, video surveillance or dash camera footage which may help to locate her, please contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-7953