Bonhomme presents prizes to the winners of the Canadian Parents for French Okanagan Skaha chapter’s Carnaval Virtuel. The grand prize winners were the McNamee family (above) and the Carleton-Palanio family. This year the annual Carnaval d’hiver was held entirely online with different games and events for families to enjoy.
