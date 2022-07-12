With approximately 20 to 30 displaced Ukrainians arriving in our province every day, the United Way B.C. is hosting an online session this coming weekend for people interested in taking in refugees.
“Having a safe place to call your own, to rest and not having to worry about moving is vital to arriving Ukrainians to find the space and security they need to heal with their trauma and integrate into their new communities,” said the United Way in a press release.
“We have matched 233 displaced Ukrainians with hosts providing accessible free accommodation so far, but we have so many more waiting in hotels right now for long-term housing.”
To give people a better idea about how they can open up their own homes to Ukrainian refugees, the United Way is hosting an online seminar July 18 at 6 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit www.uwbc.ca/ukraine or email info-ukraine@uwbc.ca.