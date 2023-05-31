This coming Friday, June 2, marks BGC Club Day, a national awareness day celebrating the life-changing impact the group has on young people and their families across Canada, including right here in the Okanagan.
“We are more than after-school programs. We are advocates for children and youth and a safe place to find belonging. We provide programs to support positive outcomes in self-expression, mental health and recreation programs, food for kids and families and so much more,” said Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan.
Formerly known as Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, BGC Okanagan has over 50 service locations where it supports young people through daycare, pre-school, after-school care, recreation, youth and family programs.
In a recent survey of club members about how their time has impacted them, 85% of kids reported they feel more confident, 87% said they make better choices and 91% indicated they are more connected to people they like.
“At BGC Okanagan, we want to nurture a safe and supportive environment where kids can experience new opportunities, build positive and healthy relationships and gain essential life skills, all while being respected, feeling a sense of belonging and having the support to achieve their dreams,” said Welder.
“We know the journey isn't easy, but it can be achieved with patience, determination and the proper guidance. We are here to provide that guidance.”
To mark BGC Club Day, the lights outside the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton will be switched to the club’s signature green colour, while water will be dyed green in the fountain at Polson Park in Vernon.
Clubs will host also individual events for their members and are encouraging past members to take to social media on Friday to share their own experiences in BGC using the hashtag #BGCClubDay and tag @BGCOkanagan.