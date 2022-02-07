Emergency crews responded to two car fires in less than an hour early Monday in Penticton.
The first was called in at 2:24 a.m. on Winnipeg Street near Nanaimo Avenue, while the second was reported at 3:37 a.m. on Churchill Avenue near Sydney Street.
The two scenes are approximately one kilometre apart.
“Unsure if they are related, both deemed suspicious,” said assistant Chief Rob Trupp of the Penticton Fire Department in an email Monday.
The vehicles involved were a Ford Explorer, which was not damaged, and Chrysler 300, which was damaged. There were no reports of injuries or fire spreading to nearby structures.
Both fires remain under investigation.
A video posted on social media Monday appears to show the events leading up to the Chrysler going up in flames. It shows two men on bikes, one of whom appears to pour an accelerant on the car, after which the second man puts a torch to it.