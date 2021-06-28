Wayne Broughton has been elected to the Central Okanagan school board.
In a byelection to replace the late Rolli Cacchioni, Broughton scored nearly 51 per cent of the vote in Saturday’s byelection.
Broughton, a mathematics professor at UBC Okanagan, collected 1.033 votes.
Joyce Brinkerhoff, a one-term trustee who lost her bid for re-election in 2014, finished second to Broughton with 739 votes (36 per cent). Peter Pagliocchini was third with 228 votes (11 per cent). Chelsea Frank was the other candidate, collecting 42 votes.
Broughton’s platform included improving infrastructure, supporting staff and diversity/inclusion.
He is presently a member of the Kelowna Secondary School and Central Okanagan parent advisory councils. Recently, he was an active supporter of the proportional representation campaign and co-founded a peer support group TransParent Okanagan.