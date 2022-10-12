A made-in-Penticton movie will finally start screening this week at Penticton’s theatre.
“Drinkwater,” which was shot over a period of just 16 days in 2020 at iconic locations around Penticton, is a coming-of-age story that stars Daniel Doheny as a high school student and Eric McCormack of “Will & Grace” fame as as his off-beat father.
The movie was produced by Suitcase Charlie Films, the president of which is Graham Fraser, who owns the Penticton Vees.
“Drinkwater” will show for one week, beginning this coming Friday, Oct. 14, at Landmark Cinemas in downtown Penticton. To date, the film has been screened at a variety of festivals and at a private showing in Penticton.