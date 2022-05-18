A new family-friendly event will be rolling into the Penticton Peach Festival this summer.
The South Okanagan Roller Derby Association will host a two-hour event on Saturday, Aug. 6 from noon to 2 p.m.
"The entire Peach Festival board is excited to welcome this skating demonstration to help celebrate our 75th festival this summer. Over the past year we have seen the pop-up roller skating events hosted in Penticton and the South Okanagan and they have had a great response from people of all-ages. We believe this will be a fun event for families to take in after the Peters Bros. Grand Parade," said Peach Festival President Don Kendall.
The roller skating event takes place at the Penticton Outdoor Public Skating Rink (located at 107 Martin St., near Penticton City Hall) and it will include a 30-minute roller derby demonstration, a 30-minute Learn To Skate Session and a one-hour open skate in partnership with Penticton Roller Skate. The Learn to Skate session will be first come, first-served and roller skates will be available to rent from Penticton Roller Skate.
"We are so excited for this opportunity to bring the joy of roller derby and roller skating to our community. If you just want to learn a bit more about that crazy looking sport you see us play, or if you want to get out and roll around (without the contact), this will be a great event for people of all ages," said Cassandra (Ram Rod) Capone, who is one of the event organizers.
If you want to catch roller derby action prior to Peach Festival, the Penticton Pistoleras roller derby team will be hosting their first bout since the pandemic on Saturday, May 28 at the Penticton Curling Club against the Dam City Rollers from Castlegar. Doors at 6 p.m. with the first whistle at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance (available at LockWorks and Graphically Hip) or $20 at the door. Children under 10 are free. For more information visit www.sorda.ca.
The Penticton Peach Festival takes place from Aug. 3-7 and features headlining acts Glass Tiger, Honeymoon Suite, Ben Waters, Jess Moskaluke, Simply Queen, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and Skyhawks, the West Coast Lumberjacks and many other performers. Other events taking place include the Jennifer Casey Memorial Peach Bin Races, RPR PeachDuro, Sandcastle Competition and more. All entertainment taking place in Okanagan Lake Park is free to attend. For the full schedule visit www.peachfest.com.