Like many women who first get the devastating diagnosis of breast cancer, Cathie Lauer didn’t know where to turn for help.
“I was only 44 and that was in 1996 when I was first diagnosed. I’ve been through it twice, no history, no nothing just out of the blue,” recalled Lauer about that time in her life. “I guess like most of us, you just… well, you think you’re going to die.”
A career nurse, she then made up her mind she was going to beat the cancer and made a promise to herself to help others on a similar life journey.
Now, through the volunteer-driven Tomorrow’s Hope society, she and a handful of other survivors do whatever they can to reach out to the newly diagnosed.
“I decided I was going to become an advocate and that was just how I internalized it,” said Lauer.
“When they are first diagnosed these women just don’t know where to turn first: ‘OK, I’m going to have this surgery, what do I do about getting a wig, a prothesis or anything needed for breast cancer support?’”
Tomorrow’s Hope helps with all that, from one-on-one support to finding whatever resources are necessary.
The society began in 2011, staffed in part by members of Lauer’s Survivorship dragon boat team, after learning many of them had similar stories about not getting the information they needed.
One of the first things the group did was to take over providing a special kit for newly diagnosed women that includes a hardcover book and contact information for other resources.
In the last 10 years, Lauer estimates more than 200 of the kits have been given out by its members or hospital staff.
They are currently averaging about six to eight kits a week throughout the South Okanagan.
“So now these people realize: ‘I can get through this and now I understand this better,’” she said.
For Lauer, there is also a personal gratification of being able to fulfill that promise she made to herself as a survivor all those years ago.
“I end up feeling that I may have helped somebody along that journey,” she said. “You know that we are making a difference, making people realize that there is support out there and that there is life after breast cancer.”
For more information or to help the society, visit www.tomorrowshope.ca