Police are asking for the public’s assistance finding the fire bugs who were busy last week in Penticton.
All three fires, although minor in nature, were started either late on Wednesday, Nov. 2, or early on Thursday, Nov. 3.
“As the temperatures began falling, we’ve seen an increase in the number of suspiciously lit fires within the city,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release Monday
“These fires appear to have been deliberately set. Although many are minor in nature, some have posed a risk to nearby structures. We want to ask anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or has information on any of these fires, to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.”
According to Grandy, the three incidents saw wooden pallets lit on fire behind Penticton Plaza, a “report of unhoused individuals attempting to start a small fire small” behind a building on the 2900 block of Skaha Lake Road, and a garbage bin fire behind a building on the 1800 block of Main Street.