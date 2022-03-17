Andy Schwab’s dream of docking the Fintry Queen in Penticton came in for a hard landing this week.
The boat’s intrepid owner visited city council Tuesday to request support for a federal grant application he hopes will provide the cash required to launch a tourist-oriented ferry service in the South Okanagan.
As planned, the Fintry Queen would offer a hop-on, hop-off service between Penticton, Naramata and Summerland.
Schwab secured the support of Summerland council following a presentation earlier last month, but got no such love from Penticton council this week.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield put forward a motion of support for Schwab’s grant application, but no one seconded it and the motion died.
The 47-metre Fintry Queen began operating on Okanagan Lake in 1948 as a car ferry linking Kelowna with the Westside. It was retrofitted in the 1960s to serve as a passenger ferry. It last operated as a cruise ship in 2008 and Schwab purchased the boat out of receivership in 2012.
It was moored in Sutherland Bay off downtown Kelowna for years, before the city went to court in 2016 to force the boat to move. It’s been moored at the north end of the lake since then, although Schwab said the boat has been receiving regular care and maintenance, and he’s confident it would pass the required Transport Canada inspection.