Six new recycling bins have been installed at beaches along Okanagan and Skaha lakes to provide a place for thirsty visitors to drop off their empties.
The bins were ordered in response to complaints about overflowing waste receptacles last summer following the City of Penticton’s decision to allow consumption of alcohol in some select public spaces.
“We wanted to have a more permanent solution available to encourage recycling in our parks and reduce the amount of recyclables that end up in our garbage containers,” said Todd Whyte, the city’s parks supervisor, in a press release.
“By providing these new bins, we hope to reduce the influx of recyclable waste and litter.”
Each receptacle is split to separate mixed recycling from returnable containers. The bins also feature a QR code people can scan with their smartphones to report when they’re full.
“This is the first phase of this project and we hope to install more of them in the future at our other parks and beaches,” said Whyte.