While the average sale price of a single-family home in the Penticton area actually dropped in June, the Okanagan’s broader real estate market recorded yet another in a long series of monthly gains.
“The market is still very much a hot market, maybe just not boiling hot anymore,” said Kim Heizmann, president of the Association of Interior Realtors, in a press release.
Residential sales across the association’s territory – which stretches from Revelstoke to Manning Park and also includes the South Peace region – totalled 1,381 in June, down from 1,482 in May.
Conversely, the number of active listings increased to 3,216 in June, up from 2,554 in May.
“As more and more consumers get fully vaccinated, and with the province in Step 3 of the reopening plan, we might see more inventory come on market as anxiety around listing homes may be easing for sellers who weren’t comfortable to do so during COVID restrictions,” explained Heizmann.
Comparing year-over-year sales data is of limited value because the numbers from spring 2020 were depressed as a result of the pandemic and lockdowns. On a month-over-month basis, however, it’s easy to see the market is jumping.
In the Central Okanagan, the benchmark price of a single-family home rose from $902,000 in May to $915,000 in June on 344 sales that took an average of just 22 days to complete.
In the North Okanagan, the benchmark price of a single-family home climbed from $641,000 in May to $661,000 in June on 132 sales that took an average of 37 days to complete.
Benchmark properties are those with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets that provide a more accurate indicator than a pure average.
And in the South Okanagan, where benchmark pricing isn’t available, the average sale price of single-family homes slid from $860,000 in May to $749,000 in June. That decline was based on 113 sales that took an average of 34 days to complete.
The Association of Interior Realtors was formed on Jan. 1 through the amalgamation of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board and the South Okanagan Real Estate Board, and represents approximately 1,600 realtors.
Thinking about buying? Here are the benchmark* and average sale prices for Okanagan homes in June 2021.
SOUTH OKANAGAN**
Single-family: $749K
Townhouse: $420K
Condo/apartment: $456K
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $915K
Townhouse: $637K
Condo/apartment: $459K
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $661K
Townhouse: $430K
Condo/apartment: $288K
Source: Association of Interior Realtors
** Benchmark prices aren’t available yet for the South Okanagan as the region is a new addition to the realtors’ association.