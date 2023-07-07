South Okanagan-West Kootenay member of Parliament Richard Cannings welcomed a family from the Ukraine to the Okanagan, Wednesday morning. From left, Salome, Jennifer Martison of the Nightingale Project, Milena, age 13, Cannings, Amiran, age 11, supporter Midge Wyse and Lasha Kiladze. It was a long road to Keremeos for this family.