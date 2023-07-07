Ukraine Nightingale Project, a Ukraine support group, has achieved the goal of bringing another family from the war in Ukraine to the safety of the South Okanagan.
This has been a struggle over the past seven months. Midge and Jim Wyse, of Burrowing Owl Winery fame, generously made a house available for the family in Keremeos and it has been readied and available since January. The family of four (parents and kids ages 13 and 11) finally arrived here late Tuesday.
The parents, born in Georgia, have spent the past 25 years in the Kherson region as grain farmers. When the Russian army burned out their farm, they fled back to the country of their birth, as they still had some family there. Ironically, they fled Georgia as young teenagers when Russia invaded.
Unfortunately, they were not permitted to work in Georgia and the children could not attend school while they were waiting to come to Canada. The long wait has been difficult and matters were made worse due to a mixup with the issuing of visas and misplaced passports. The process involves individuals surrendering their passport to a visa application centre which then forwards the passport to the closest Canadian Embassy, in this case, Ankara. Once the passport is received, and the visa “pasted” into the passport, it is returned to the applicant.
In the case of this family, the father’s passport was sent from the VAC Centre in Tbilisi and was received at the Canadian Embassy in Ankara in January. From that point on, all communications broke down and the situation seemed pretty hopeless. UNP and the Wyses reached out to MP Richard Cannings. He and his assistant Jula Sukumar both worked every angle possible and ultimately decided to involve Immigration Minister Sean Fraser’s office.
After several months, the passport and visa were located and sent back to the VAC in Tbilisi. UNP was anxious to get the family to Keremeos to the support of volunteers there, and as the family are not familiar with international travel, the decision was made to assist with travel logistics and arrangements for the family.
This family has close relatives that are currently with a host family on Mayne Island. The two families are joyously awaiting a reunion in the near future.
The origin of Ukraine Nightingale Project was in the Oliver area, as the first family of seven arrived there in 2022. That family, with the assistance of the Oliver volunteers, has fared very well, and are now pretty much independent.
Since then, UNP has been assisting five other families with varying needs in the Penticton area. Because of this shift to Penticton, the group found it necessary to recruit more volunteers in the Penticton area. The volunteer duties that they need cover a wide range of skill sets. In addition to drivers and companions, UNP needs researchers who can find and update information that is relevant to Ukrainian newcomers. They also need someone to update and control social media. Executive positions, such as recording secretary, and fundraising are also very important.
If you have time and the capacity to assist, UNP would welcome you to join in this very necessary and rewarding work. You may contact UNP directly at: ukrainenightingaleproject@gmail.com or fill in a volunteer intake form found on: ukrainenightingaleproject.ca
For additional information, contact Jennifer Martison at 403-690-7491