Bulky items clogging up your storage place? This is the month to get rid of them.
Local governments across the region are running the annual large item collective service in April alongside regular garbage pickup.
Residents are invited to place out for pickup a maximum of two bulky items, such as appliances, mattresses, furniture, barbecues and more. Ineligible items include renovation waste, concrete blocks and power equipment.
For more information, visit www.rdos.bc.ca/recycling.
Bulky item pickup days are:
April 8, Village of Keremeos, Area B and G;
April 11, Area C and Town of Oliver;
April 12, Area A;
April 13, Town of Osoyoos;
April 13, Area D and I;
April 14, Area E, F and Upper Carmi;
April 15, Town of Oliver (second date);
April 19-23, City of Penticton.