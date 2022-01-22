More details surrounding an October 2021 shooting near Naramata spilled out in court this week at the sentencing hearing for two people convicted of running a dial-a-dope operation in Penticton.
Cheryl Lynn Aeichele, 43, and Elkena Michael Knauff, 36, were convicted in B.C. Supreme Court in June 2020 on three counts each of possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking.
They were arrested in September 2017 outside the Penticton Walmart store. Police recovered from the scene 26 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of methamphetamine and nine grams of fentanyl.
The pair’s case proceeded at an unusually slow pace through the court system as their lawyers sought unsuccessfully to have the charges thrown out due to delay and breaches of their clients’ rights at the hands of police.
The pair was finally sentenced Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna.
Aeichele, described by Justice Gordon Weatherill as someone “very close to a first-time offender” who has provided “some basis” to show she’s turned her life around, was handed a conditional sentence of 18 months’ house arrest.
Knauff, who has an extensive criminal record, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
“The drugs that you had are drugs that we are all reminded on a daily basis cause death, destruction, havoc in our communities. Those drugs cause direct and indirect harms to society. Dealing and abusing drugs leads to addictions. This leads to debilitating, adverse health consequences and frequently leads to death,” said Weatherill before handing down his decision.
“Drug use also leads to a host of other ills, including increased crime, gangs of criminals, violence, shootings, deaths of innocent victims who are caught in the cross-fire. So, the point is, the proliferation of drugs destroys people’s lives and impacts families and goes well beyond addicts and leads to breath-taking high costs to society.”
The pair is intimately acquainted with the violence that pervades the drug scene.
Knauff was shot on Oct. 26, 2021, in a failed attempt on his life outside a home in the Indian Rock neighbourhood north of Naramata.
Following the shooting, he fled to Surrey, where he was arrested Nov. 5 on four counts of breaching conditions of various court orders that required him to stay in Penticton.
Knauff told the court he had no choice but to flee.
“I do respect the court’s orders… but I got shot through the back of my neck and almost died and the police told me to leave town, so I did, so that’s why I’m in jail at the moment,” said Knauff.
He offered that explanation in an unsuccessful bid to obtain a conditional sentence and show he’s turned his life around.
“I’ve been shot. My best friend died from a fentanyl overdose. I’ve realized that I’m going in the wrong direction, and I just need a chance to do something different,” said Knauff, who also suggested his shooter is currently in custody at the Okanagan Correctional Centre and “it scares me to go there.”
The judge didn’t buy it.
“There’s nothing about this case or your personal circumstances that persuade me you should not be incarcerated for what you have been convicted of,” said Weatherill.
“You have not shown any indication that your criminal behaviour is going to change, that you’re going to cease associating with unsavoury persons or you have any inclination to turn your life around.”
Aeichele, too, has been touched by violence as a result of her involvement in the underworld, including during a 2019 home invasion in Penticton.
“She was stabbed in the back, knocked unconscious and sustained serious physical injuries, including stab wounds, broken ribs, punctured lungs and… a gashed eye,” said Weatherill.
Aeichele was the victim of another Penticton home invasion in 2021.
“She was assaulted along with others in the home and subsequently co-operated with the police. As a consequence, she was confronted and stabbed by a person because of being a Crown witness,” said Weatherill.
Aeichele told the court she’s off drugs now and has cleaned up her act since cutting ties to Penticton and moving back to her hometown of Vernon.
“It opened my eyes,” she said of the violence, before expressing remorse for her actions.
“I apologize for all the harm and everything this has caused,” she said.
Terms attached to Aeichele’s conditional sentence require her to complete 100 hours of community service and possess no more than one cell phone that must be registered in her name.
Knauff, whose criminal record contains 15 breaches of court orders since 2014, along with convictions for aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon and flight from police, will be eligible for parole as early September 2022.
Police have announced no arrests and said little about the October 2021 shooting in which Knauff was injured, other than to describe it as being “directly related to the drug subculture.”