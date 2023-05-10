Seán McCann, a founding member of Great Big Sea, is bringing in his show, “Seán McCann Sings The Great Big Songbook,” to Venables Theatre in Oliver, Friday night.
The performance marks the 30th anniversary of one of Canada’s most-loved bands, McCann will celebrate the legend and the legacy of the group across the country.
The evening will feature a journey through time with comedic storytelling and foot-stomping traditional favourites that will transport everyone to the brighter bays of his native Newfoundland. It’s a nostalgic tip of the hat to the shared history of a truly iconic Canadian band.
He has released five solo albums most recently There’s A Place.
Tickets for Seán McCann Sings The Great Big Songbook are $40 and are available now at venablestheatre.ca.