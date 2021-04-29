There were 30 new cases of COVID-19 recorded last week in Penticton, according to fresh data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
The total for the week of April 18-24 represented an increase of two cases from the previous week.
Summerland saw its case count double from six to 12 over the same period, while Oliver-Osoyoos saw its total drop from 21 to six. Keremeos recorded two new cases last week, but none the week before.
In Vernon, there were 36 new infections last week, down from 41 the week before. And in the Central Okanagan the tally last week stood at 215, down from 242.
That worked out to about 31 new cases per day in the greater Kelowna area last week, down from a high of 50 per day in late November and early December.
"Provincial COVID-19 incidence remains high but has decreased slightly; hospital and intensive care unit admissions continue to increase," reads the latest situation report from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
To April 17, 121,359 British Columbians had tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. Just over 6,000 of those people had required hospitalization, and of them 1,416 required treatment in intensive care.
As of Wednesday, 1,576 people had died of the disease, including 130 in the region served by Interior Health.
The median age of those who've died was 85; two-thirds of all deaths were of people aged 80 and older.