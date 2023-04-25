The RCMP are seeking the public’s help identifying people who celebrated Earth Day last Saturday by setting fire to a large, mature willow tree in Kelowna’s waterfront park on Cedar Avenue.
The Kelowna fire department responded to an afternoon call to find a fire burning in the tree’s root system. It was extinguished, but the tree was significantly damaged and will need to be removed, said the City of Kelowna’s urban forestry supervisor Tara Bergeson.
“I didn’t think this needed to be said, but trees like this one deliver a lot of value for our community. They offer shade and beauty, they benefit the urban ecosystem and provide habitat for birds and other wildlife,” said Bergeson. “It’s a significant loss and it’s especially frustrating because we’ve seen a number of similar incidents involving trees in recent months. We can replant, of course, but it will take years for a new tree to become established.”
Substantial resources will be required to remove the damaged tree and restore the site, the release said.
Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with reference to file number 2023-21426.