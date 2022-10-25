Nominations are now open in the Kubota Community Hero contest.
The tractor company has partnered with the Canadian Hockey League for the fifth annual edition of the contest, which has honoured thousands of people who make a difference in their communities.
This year, three prizes are up for grabs: The winner will see $25,000 go to their charity of choice, while two runners-up will get $5,000 for their respective charities. Winners will be announced Dec. 9.
The deadline for nominations is Oct. 30. For more information or to nominate someone, visit www.kubota.ca/communityhero